Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) VP Buys 299,993 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) VP Russell Kevin Klass bought 299,993 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,998.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000,050 shares in the company, valued at $320,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zomedica Price Performance
Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
