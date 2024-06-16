Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) VP Buys 299,993 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) VP Russell Kevin Klass bought 299,993 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,998.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000,050 shares in the company, valued at $320,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

About Zomedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zomedica by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

