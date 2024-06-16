Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CAO Sells $36,694.66 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Mchugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 424 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $3,086.72.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 443 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $4,243.94.

Accolade Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accolade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

