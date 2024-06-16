Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$110,454.70 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.89%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

