Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $23,289.90 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) Director Erin Selleck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $23,289.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erin Selleck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.4 %

LC stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.