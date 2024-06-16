Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.