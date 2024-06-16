Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $173.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $177.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PTC by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

