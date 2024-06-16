Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $11,000.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $11,020.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

