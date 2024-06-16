Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $1,351,540.75 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

