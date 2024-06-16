Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $248,632.71 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,646,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

