Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 419,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.