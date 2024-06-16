Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 36,085 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 644,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,433. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.