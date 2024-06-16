Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 2,854,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

