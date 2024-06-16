Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $22.63 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 309,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 3,159,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

