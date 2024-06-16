Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,431. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.