Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $844.54. 6,598,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,551. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

