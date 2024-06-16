Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

