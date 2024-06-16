Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,476 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 454,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,347,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,762,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.



