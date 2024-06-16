Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 15,375,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,280. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

