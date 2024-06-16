Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.25. The stock had a trading volume of 931,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,936. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

