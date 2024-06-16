Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 317.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $824.84. The company had a trading volume of 474,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,941. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

