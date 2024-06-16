Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,114. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

