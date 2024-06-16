Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 23,067 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 2,806,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

