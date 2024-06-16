Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 837 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

KKR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

