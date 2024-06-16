Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 237,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,329. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

