Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 435,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

