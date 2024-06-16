Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. 1,515,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,882. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

