Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) PT Lowered to GBX 2,703 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Intermediate Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.
