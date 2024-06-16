International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,373. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

