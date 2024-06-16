Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %
IVAC stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
