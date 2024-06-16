Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %

IVAC stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 48.6% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.