Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.07% from the company’s previous close.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

