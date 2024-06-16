Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 366,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
