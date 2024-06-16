Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 366,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.