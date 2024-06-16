Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
