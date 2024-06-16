Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.