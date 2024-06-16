Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,478. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.