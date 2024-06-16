Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

PSCD traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $101.33. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

