Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned approximately 0.25% of Carvana worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,273 shares of company stock worth $145,849,240. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $103.06. 2,772,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

