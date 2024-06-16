iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares during the period. iQIYI comprises about 3.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 2.03% of iQIYI worth $93,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,491 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd increased its position in iQIYI by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after buying an additional 2,731,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 1,549,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $49,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 966,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,525. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.15. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.