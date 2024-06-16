IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 52.3% in May

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 173,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $730.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

