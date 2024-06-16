iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,365. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.