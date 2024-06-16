iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 169,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,841. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

