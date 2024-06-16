iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.27. 22,735,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,495,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

