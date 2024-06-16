iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.87. 1,156,090 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

