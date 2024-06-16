iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.68. 44,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.90. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $308.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

