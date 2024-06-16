iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $106.90. 1,395,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

