Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 35.2% in May

Jun 16th, 2024

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

IVDA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,466. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

