James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 48.2% in May

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 754.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 102,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,278. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

