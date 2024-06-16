JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FROG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,722,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at $199,722,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,648 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,765. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

