JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

GNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.