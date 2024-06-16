John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.