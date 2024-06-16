JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $2,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,360.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,253.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,747.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

