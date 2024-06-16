Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
About Juggernaut Exploration
