Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

